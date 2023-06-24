No pressure

As elections are drawing nearer, the ECP is faced with the herculean task of holding free and fair elections. Timely and fair elections are the only way to extricate our country from the many crises it faces.

Hence, the performance of the ECP will be crucial to saving our country. If the elections are not held on time or there are widespread and credible accusations of unfair practices, the nation will only sink into further turmoil.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur