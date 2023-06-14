Jawad Sohrab Malik made SAPM on interior

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned the portfolio of Interior to Special Assistant Jawad Sohrab Malik.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the approval of Jawad Sohrab Malik as Special Assistant on Interior was given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today, according to which he will immediately work in his new position. The matter was sent to Cabinet Division for necessary action. Jawad Sohrab Malik was previously Special Assistant for Special Projects.