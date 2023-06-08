Challenging times

It is disheartening to witness the challenges and uncertainties that the country is currently facing. From the security situation to the economic crisis and social inequality and discrimination, Pakistan is grappling with a seemingly never-ending list of challenges. Urgent action is needed to address the challenges faced by the country.
It is my sincere hope that the government, civil society and international community will come together to tackle these issues effectively. By prioritizing security, economic stability, good governance, social development and protecting fundamental freedoms, Pakistan can pave the way towards a brighter and more prosperous future.
Noor Fatima
Mandi Bahauddin
Whenever I read the paper or watch the news, there are reports of innocent lives being lost at the hands of muggers...
Although much of this country’s natural gas is extracted from Balochistan, the province itself remains utterly...
This refers to the news report ‘PPP-backed mayor will manage city’s matters better’, says Murtaza Wahab’ . In...
This letter refers to the news story ‘PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi released on LHC orders’ . If Imran Khan wants...
A section of Sheikhpur Road, from Qaboola Bypass to Chak Jetha, has been in a rundown condition for approximately a...
Sindh Public Service Commission is the institution that decides the fates of those seeking to pursue a career in...