Challenging times

It is disheartening to witness the challenges and uncertainties that the country is currently facing. From the security situation to the economic crisis and social inequality and discrimination, Pakistan is grappling with a seemingly never-ending list of challenges. Urgent action is needed to address the challenges faced by the country.

It is my sincere hope that the government, civil society and international community will come together to tackle these issues effectively. By prioritizing security, economic stability, good governance, social development and protecting fundamental freedoms, Pakistan can pave the way towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Noor Fatima

Mandi Bahauddin