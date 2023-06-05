Traffic flow reviewed

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City Islamabad Shuaib Khurram, accompanied by SSP Traffic, Mustafa Tanweer, conducted a comprehensive review of the traffic conditions amidst the ongoing construction on Margalla road near E-11 chowk in Islamabad. The primary focus of the assessment was to ensure the efficient management of traffic and the safety of commuters during this period. Emphasizing the importance of proper traffic management during construction projects, CPO Safe City urged all concerned officials to seek permission from the appropriate authorities before implementing any traffic diversions. He further emphasized the necessity of deploying dedicated traffic personnel at diversion points to alleviate any inconvenience faced by citizens. "It is our utmost priority to maintain the smooth flow of traffic and prevent any accidents that may result in loss of life or property," stated CPO Safe City. "We are committed to providing the best possible travel facilities to the citizens of Islamabad", he added. In an effort to keep the public well-informed and to facilitate their travel plans, the Islamabad capital police have actively utilized various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate traffic-related information. Citizens are encouraged to refer to these platforms for regular updates and are advised to plan their journeys by allowing an additional 15 minutes of travel time to avoid delays.