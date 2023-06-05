Increasing trend recorded in perishable items’ prices

LAHORE: The district administration has lauded assistant commissioners (ACs) of two towns, Model Town and Cantt, for ensuring displaying of price lists, but the implementation of these rate lists is still an issue in these towns. Mainly increasing trend was recorded this week in the prices of all essential perishable items. The reduced rate of milk and curd was not implemented despite it was notified two weeks ago. The price of chicken gained by Rs36 per kg, fixed at Rs411-427 per kg, sold at Rs470-500 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs54 per kg, fixed at Rs641 per kg, and sold Rs680-1200 per kg. The price of potato sugar-free A-grade was unchanged at Rs63-68 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs52-56 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg. The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, and C-grade at Rs44-48 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs27-30 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg, B-grade at Rs23-25 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs18-20 per kg, B&C sold at Rs30-35 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs315-330 sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs74-340 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs180-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg. The price of Banana Special further reduced by Rs30 per dozen, fixed at Rs320-335 per dozen, sold at Rs400-450 per dozen, A-category by Rs25 per dozen, fixed at Rs205-215 per dozen, sold at Rs300 per dozen, and B-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs250 per dozen, and C-category by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen. Dates Irani further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs470-490 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1200 per kg. Papaya was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs235-245 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg. Melon was fixed at Rs70-95 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs50-70 per kg. Peach was fixed at Rs115-175 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg. Phalsa was reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs125-255 per kg, sold at Rs150-400 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs175-340 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg.