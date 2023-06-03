Crackdown on LDA defaulters ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday chaired a meeting regarding resource generation of the LDA and ordered crackdown on defaulters of commercialisation fees, The Director Finance briefed the meeting on the revenue target of all departments and said due to effective monitoring, there has been a significant improvement in revenue generation during the last two months. The DG LDA asked the officers to take strict action against defaulters of commercialisation fees, and all sectors should complete their targets before end of the current financial year.

He said the progress on achievement of the target would be reviewed on weekly basis and Metropolitan Planning Wing and Town Planning Wing will present the progress report on their remaining targets daily. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmeer Iqbal, Additional DG (UP) Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and others were present.