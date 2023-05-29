Overseas leader quits PTI in protest against violence

LONDON/LAHORE: PTI leaders overseas have also started quitting the party following the mass resignations of its heavyweights in Pakistan “in protest against the May 9 violence”.



On Sunday, Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan, who served as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on overseas Pakistanis and human development during the tenure of the PTI government, quit the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Hassan said it had become impossible for him to continue in the party after the failure of the party leadership on several counts, including the May 9 violent protests, following the arrest of Imran.

“Today, I am before you with a heavy heart. The failure of the incumbent leadership of the PTI to stop the heart-wrenching events of May 9 is not something that can be ignored.”

He said the May 9 protests had “shaken the nation” and hoped that the public would soon emerge stronger from this crisis. He said armed forces were the pillar of the country’s stability and peace, and attacks on the army installations had “shaken the whole nation”.

Hassan said he was under no pressure to leave the PTI and was quitting the PTI to show support and solidarity with Pakistan and the armed forces. Hassan had replaced Zulfi Bukhari in this role. Previously, Hassan served as vice-chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Commission. He has also served as the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Meanwhile, former Punjab MPA Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena along with his group Sunday left the PTI. The Chheena group has many MPAs and MNAs. The group has left the PTI in protest against the May 9 riots. Sources said 19 ticket-holders of PTI belong to the Chheena group who would address a press conference on their withdrawal from the party within 24 hours.

The group will hold an important session at the Chheena House, Lahore, on Monday (today) and finalise a strategy. Former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan also quit the PTI on Sunday and said he would continue to serve the people of his constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, he formally announced to resign from the PTI and demanded a stern action against the culprits of May 9 tragedy.

He regretted that the PTI they joined was not the same. After consulting all his friends, he decided to leave the PTI, he added.