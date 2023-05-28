Startups’ enlistment with PSX urged

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday stressed on enlistment of startups with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), saying it could help the small companies generate capital for scaling-up domestically as well as internationally.

“PSX should facilitate and enable Pakistani IT, fintech, software houses and other technology firms to enlist with PSX, and take the internationally-proven route of initial public offering to generate capital,” Suleman Chawla, acting president of FPCCI, said.

FPCCI has hosted 20 Pakistani startup companies in tech sphere at its Karachi head Oofice under the umbrella of its Pak–UK Business Council (PUKBC), which collaborated with ASPIRE Pakistan and Pak Angels platforms for promotion of venture capital mobilization, entrepreneurship development, international business networking, and fostering startup ecosystem as a whole, according to Chawla.

Farrukh H Khan, managing director of PSX, apprised that under the auspices of FPCCI startups got an opportunity to showcase their work and pitch ideas to investors and venture capitalists.