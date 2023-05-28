Startups’ enlistment with PSX urged

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday stressed on enlistment of startups with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), saying it could help the small companies generate capital for scaling-up domestically as well as internationally.
“PSX should facilitate and enable Pakistani IT, fintech, software houses and other technology firms to enlist with PSX, and take the internationally-proven route of initial public offering to generate capital,” Suleman Chawla, acting president of FPCCI, said.
FPCCI has hosted 20 Pakistani startup companies in tech sphere at its Karachi head Oofice under the umbrella of its Pak–UK Business Council (PUKBC), which collaborated with ASPIRE Pakistan and Pak Angels platforms for promotion of venture capital mobilization, entrepreneurship development, international business networking, and fostering startup ecosystem as a whole, according to Chawla.
Farrukh H Khan, managing director of PSX, apprised that under the auspices of FPCCI startups got an opportunity to showcase their work and pitch ideas to investors and venture capitalists.
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Kashif Anwar stressed on increasing the bilateral trade...
KARACHI: Bank Al Habib Limited has partnered with a UK-based remittance provider ACE Money Transfer to help increase...
KARACHI: Business to business deals at TEXPO have generated $500 million business between Pakistani exporters and...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs450 per tola on Saturday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold...
London: Stronger than expected US inflation and a bump in consumer spending have fuelled worldwide expectations that...
LAHORE: Our economy has reached its lowest point due to bad governance, internal strife, and corruption, but primarily...