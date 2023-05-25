Teacher shot dead

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed a schoolteacher in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said that Sakhi Jan was on his way to his home after attending school when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him in Bar Qambarkhel, killing him on the spot.The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.Later, the body was handed over to relatives after legal requirements.