I am writing to express my deep anger and frustration regarding the ongoing water shortage crisis in Orangi Sector 10/L, Karachi. It is disheartening to witness the prolonged suffering of the residents while it seems that no one truly cares about their plight. It appears that the issue of water supply has become nothing more than a political game, where promises are made during elections but forgotten soon after.
This neglect and indifference towards the basic needs of the people must end. The residents of Orangi Sector 10/L deserve immediate action and a sustainable solution to this dire water shortage. It is time for those in power to prioritize the well-being and rights of their constituents over their own political interests.
Muskan Sheikh
Karachi
