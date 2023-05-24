Scattered rain likely

LAHORE: Cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days. They predicted that wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain was expected in Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while hailstorm was also expected at isolated places during forecast period. Hot and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded in some cities, including Kalat, Kalam, Drosh, Chitral, Parachinar, Pattan, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Jacobabad.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 41.7°C and minimum was 29°C.