Elahi backs Imran’s narrative

LAHORE: PTI President and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday vowed to side by Imran Khan. “Imran Khan has fulfilled all his promises to us, now it is our duty to stand by him, InshaAllah, we are with Imran Khan, even in difficult times, this is our principle and this is our politics,” stated Elahi while expressing solidarity with Imran. He said: “When Allah made me chief minister for the second time, most of the credit goes to Imran Khan. Alhamdulillah, we are still standing with Imran Khan. I and Moonis Elahi will continue to stand with Imran Khan like an iron wall,” said Elahi while recalling the episode when Imran had asked him to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

“We also support Imran Khan’s narrative, but we have this wish and we continue to express that the army is our own institution, there are misunderstandings among individuals, but we try to have good relations with the army and the establishment,” said the former CM.“I am not against Ch Wajahat Hussain, he is my younger brother, but he has made a decision according to his circumstances. I and the whole family including Moonis Elahi have no regrets with his decision. Wajahat held a press conference, so we have an idea of his situation,” he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said, “Even in my first term, I worked regardless of my opposition, created Rescue 1122, performed religious services in which my children Moonis Elahi and Rasikh Elahi played a major role. “We should not encroach on anyone’s institution, we have to move forward within our limits, we have to show the right direction and light to the nation so that the country can develop.”