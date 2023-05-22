Two bodies found

LAHORE:Bodies of two persons were recovered from different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday. A youth died mysteriously due to bullet wound and the other due to drug overdose.
The body of a 30-year-old man was found on the footpath near Chauburji Chowk. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, died due to excessive use of drugs. In another incident, a blood-stained body of a 22-year-old youth, who had been shot mysteriously, was found in a house in Bazaar Hakiman, Sanda.
As per family sources, the 22-year-old Danish slept in his room at night and in the morning his bullet-ridden body was found in the room. The investigation was being done on various aspects whether Danish committed suicide or was killed. Both the bodies were sent to the mortuary.
LAHORE:Performance Audit Wing in Lahore conducted two courses a two-day ECOSAI Online Course on "Financial Audit/Risk...
LAHORE:In compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan, the District Education Authority...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said that the Punjab government is going to start an...
LAHORE:President of the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association , Dr Tariq Kaleem, has demanded the caretaker...
LAHORE:IG Punjab visited Mayo Hospital to inquire after SHO Inspector Iqbal Khan of Mianwali police. He directed RPO...
LAHORE:The price of number of seasonal vegetables reduced in the official rate lists this week but no reduction in the...