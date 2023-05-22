Two bodies found

LAHORE:Bodies of two persons were recovered from different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday. A youth died mysteriously due to bullet wound and the other due to drug overdose.

The body of a 30-year-old man was found on the footpath near Chauburji Chowk. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, died due to excessive use of drugs. In another incident, a blood-stained body of a 22-year-old youth, who had been shot mysteriously, was found in a house in Bazaar Hakiman, Sanda.

As per family sources, the 22-year-old Danish slept in his room at night and in the morning his bullet-ridden body was found in the room. The investigation was being done on various aspects whether Danish committed suicide or was killed. Both the bodies were sent to the mortuary.