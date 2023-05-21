Imran is May 9 attacks mastermind: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the May 9 arson attacks, and his so-called condemnation of the tragic incidents would not absolve him of his crime.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the former premier had reluctantly condemned the tragic arson attacks only to hide his crimes. “Imran Khan had been planning such terrorist activities for the past 14 months when he was thrown out of power through the democratic process of no-confidence motion,” she said.

The information minister said the entire nation was dismayed over the attacks that Imran Khan had planned to avoid the cases of foreign funding, theft of Toshakhana gifts and paternity issue of his daughter.

She said that even the enemy could not do in 75-year history of the country which Imran Khan did on May 9. She said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the uniform was mocked and memorials of the martyrs were desecrated, which caused jubilation in the neighbouring country. Marriyum Aurangzeb said for the first time, Imran Khan had realised what the consequences of playing with the law were. Terming the May 9 arson attacks the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, she said that Jinnah House, which was now Lahore corps commander’s house, was burnt and the martyrs’ memorials were desecrated by the PTI gangs on the behest of Imran Khan. The minister said that miscreants burnt schools, mosques, ambulances and public property, even they did not spare animals market. The enemy of Pakistan was pleased with the act of Imran Khan, she said.

Marriyum said PTI’s senior leadership continued to instigate the party workers during arson attacks. The whole nation was in a shock due to the tragedy of May 9, but on May 19, Imran Khan made “the drama of condemnation” to cover up his own crimes, but he could not absolve himself of the responsibility. Moreover, she said Imran Khan had so far not condemned the attacks on memorials of martyrs and Ghazis, sensitive installations and public property. She said if he had not committed any crime, Imran should defend himself in the courts. If there were no terrorists in Zaman Park, Imran Khan should allow the Punjab government to search the building.

Marriyum said the PTI chief generated an image of a woman by artificial intelligence (AI) and shared it on his Twitter handle and ridiculed the security personnel by claiming his female supporters were being targeted by law-enforcement agencies. In fact, no such incident occurred and his lie was exposed by a television channel from France. “On May 19 in a tweet, Imran Khan uploaded pictures of Rangers and police in front of a woman’s picture created by artificial intelligence,” she said adding Imran Khan and his party tried to give a wrong impression that his party’s female supporters were being victimised by the law enforcement agencies, but the French TV channel revealed the truth. She said Imran Khan could not fool the masses anymore through his fake narrative based on deceit and lies.

The minister regretted that Imran Khan and his party used the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the state of Madina and Islamic touch for petty political gains, which was a shameful act. The minister said that many PTI leaders were quitting the party on the voice of their conscience as any patriotic person could not support arson and terrorism in the name of politics. They were also saying that they could not defend the actions of May 9 in their constituencies.

She said that Imran could never have been imposed as the prime minister in 2018, if many electables had not been asked to join his party. The minister remarked that Imran Khan disgraced the country by waving a cipher and by selling the Toshakhana watch gifted by Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restored the honour and dignity of Pakistan after coming to power last year, she claimed.

Replying to a question, Marriyum said elections would be held after completion of constitutional terms of the assemblies, and rumours of delay were being spread by the fascist elements. She said that PTV Sports earned record profit during the ongoing fiscal year. She announced that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would open a Media University by merging PTV Academy, Radio Pakistan Academy and Information Service Academy soon. She said the previous regime also looted the resources of PTV and the FIA was conducting an inquiry into the matter and those involved would be brought to book.