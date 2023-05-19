Govt to complete IMF programme: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said the government fulfilled all of its obligations well on time and would continue to do so.

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) headed by its President Irfan Ahmad Shaikh met Dar at the FBR (Headquarters) on Thursday. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, secretary Finance, chairman FBR, Finance Division and FBR officers attended the meeting.

The FPCCI delegation discussed the overall economic situation of the country and gave proposals for the upcoming federal budget. They gave full support to the government in its efforts to revitalize the economy and enhance exports. Dar welcomed the delegation and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed resolve of the government to overcome challenges and set the economy towards growth. He said as Finance minister, he completed the IMF programme in the past and this government would complete the present programme as well. He said the government fulfilled all international obligations on time and would continue to do so. He welcomed the budget proposals given by the delegation and assured that the government was fully cognizant of difficulties faced by the business community and would incorporate the chamber suggestions in the budget. He lauded the business community’s contribution to the economy of Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Anjum Nisar, Younus Dhaga, Abdul Qadir Memon, Suleiman Chawla, Umer Masoodur Rehman, Zikriya Usman, Sohail Altaf, Engr M.A Jabbar, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Usama Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mian and Nadeem Qureshi.