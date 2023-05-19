ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Imran Khan is being completely facilitated even today.
Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said 60 American parliamentarians had written a letter to the US Secretary of State demanding the protection of Imran Khan.
“This external interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan will not be accepted,” he added. He alleged that the way “criminals” were being encouraged by the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court was unprecedented.
“There is no example in the country that an accused was brought in the VVIP way in a Supreme Court Mercedes? These actions are tarnishing the image of the court,” added.
He said that an “unnecessary element” in Pakistan’s politics was being protected under a special agenda, which clearly meant that an institution was weakening the state.
