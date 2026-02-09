Prince Harry under a lot of stress as Meghan Markle makes bizarre demands

Prince Harry is said to be under a lot of stress as Meghan Markle shared a long list of demands ahead of their possible UK return.

A source has shared that Harry is scared these demands would put his reconciliation efforts with King Charles at risk.

This comes after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex is making Harry’s life difficult by making a series of surprising demands as the couple considers a possible return to the UK this summer.

An insider has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s new “diva demands” could spark fresh tensions between the royal family and Harry.

The Sussexes may return to Harry’s home country in link to upcoming Invictus Games events, which would mark Meghan’s first visit to UK since 2022.

Even before confirming the news, an insider has revealed to Radar Online that Meghan has outlined expectations around accommodation, security and travel arrangements.

"Meghan has made it clear that she expects to be accommodated at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, and she wants it prepared to her exact specifications before she arrives," the insider said.

They added, "That includes bringing in a specialist team to ensure the environment meets her standards, from replacing cookware with items from an approved list to swapping out cleaning products and re-washing all linens using chemical-free detergents."

"While Meghan is prepared to cover certain personal extras herself, she draws a firm line when it comes to the major costs," the source explained.

“In her view, accommodation, security arrangements, and the work required to prepare the residence should be funded by the royal household, because she believes that level of support is an entitlement afforded to senior royals."

The source further revealed that the former Suits star is “asking for a full support team to travel with them, including private chefs, a dedicated yoga instructor, and two Norland College-trained nannies, hired to the same level as those who care for the Wales children.

“On top of that, she wants a stylist solely focused on Archie and Lilibet."