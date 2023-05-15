PDM protest in Islamabad: JUI-F workers enter Supreme Court premises

The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Monday is set to begin its sit-in to record its protest against the superior judiciary for "facilitating" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the wake of his recent arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
The protesters, which also comprise workers and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), have entered the Supreme Court premises with many seen climbing the judges gate as well after making their way into the Red Zone.
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the government's request to shift the sit-in venue from the Supreme Court.
With Section 144 imposed in the federal capital, the Islamabad police have urged protestors to remain peaceful warning them about threats of terrorism.
More to follow...
