Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's subtle break from disgraced parents exposed

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie silently sent a powerful message to the public amid ongoing controversy surrounding their parents' links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The York sisters decided to join King Charles last Christmas for the traditional Sandringham walkabout, even though their parents, Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were notably absent. This move reportedly "speaks volumes" about their stand after fresh "Epstein files" resurfaced.

As per Hello! Magazine, the royal author Robert Jobson said, "The girls have been sympathetic to her, but that might start to unravel."

Adding, "You have to wonder if they will ever be seen in public with her again."

He went on to note that Eugenie and Beatrice's choice to spend Christmas with King Charles "instead of their parents speaks volumes. It's sad for them, but the real tragedy is for the victim."

Furthermore, insiders claim that the Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are "overwhelmed and aghast" by the latest disclosures about their parents Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's links to Epstein.

PR specialist has also suggested that the York sisters' best strategy is quiet consistency instead of dramatic gestures. She noted that "giving up their royal titles could backfire." Adding, "At a time when public feeling is largely sympathetic, stepping away from those titles may feel unnecessary and premature. Giving up such a title should be a last resort."

"Under the current circumstances, it could unintentionally suggest guilt or wrongdoing, inviting further scrutiny rather than closure," the PR expert Kayley Cornelius said.