Baby left in running bathtub dies after father ‘forgets’ him

An Arkansas dad who allegedly forgot his baby in a running bathtub now faces manslaughter charges after the 11-month-old drowned.

James Dawson was arrested this week in connection with the drowning of his baby boy at the family’s home in Lepanto, following a four-month investigation, according to the NEA Report.

He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police were first called to the home on October 2 after the infant was rushed to a nearby hospital. The baby died the next day.

According to an affidavit, the child’s mother told officers she had briefly left to feed a dog at her father’s house. While she was gone, Dawson put the baby in the bathtub and left the water running.

When the mother returned, she heard water still flowing and questioned him.

"Oh s***, the baby’s in there," Dawson allegedly said.

The couple ran to the bathroom and found the boy face down in the tub. Dawson began CPR as the mother called 911.

Dawson later confirmed the account to investigators, saying he left the baby unattended while he dealt with the couple’s two other children and prepared dinner.

He admitted he sat down to eat and simply forgot the baby was in the bath.

Authorities arrested Dawson on February 3. He was later released, and details on bond or a court date were not immediately available.