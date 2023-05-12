PDM to protest outside Supreme Court for ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference in this still taken from a video on May 12. — YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday announced to hold a “peaceful" sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15 (Monday) against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for “facilitating” and giving “VIP protocol” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In his fiery news conference, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rahman alleged that the country’s Constitution, law and everything have been put at risk for the sake of the PTI chairman.

He made the remarks a day after a top court’s three-member bench headed by CJP Bandial declared Khan’s arrest on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case as “invalid and unlawful”. During the course of proceedings, the CJP welcomed the former prime minister — who was deposed from the office last April via a no-confidence motion — saying “Good to see you”.

The ruling alliance of 13 political parties, however, largely criticised the CJP for welcoming Khan into the courtroom.

During the presser, the PDM chief — who is also head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) — said that the top court ordered not to take action against Khan for the incidents after May 9. He added that the judiciary was giving rulings beyond the Constitution.

Blasting the apex court, the PDM chief said the leniency was given to three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Fazl said even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was not provided a telephone to inquire about the health of her ailing wife — Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Was this kind of leniency given to Maryam Nawaz or Faryal Talpur?” the JUI-F chief asked.

But on the other hand, Khan was being given “VIP protocol”, he added.

The PDM chairman further announced that they have decided to stage a protest against the “behaviour” of the Supreme Court.

