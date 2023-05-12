Imran Khan's hearing set to begin at IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case shortly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a hearing regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case.



The Supreme Court, a day earlier, directed Khan to appear before the IHC today declaring his arrest this week — that triggered deadly clashes across the country — "unlawful".

Khan was ordered to remain in the bench's custody under police protection for his own safety until his court appearance today.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has formed a “special division bench” which comprises Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to hear Khan’s bail plea.



Ahead of today's hearing, hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed around the high court and the surrounding area, which was blocked for traffic.

PTI lawyers were present at the rear gate of the IHC, while Rangers personnel stood outside the court's building and Islamabad Police were deployed inside the premises.

According to Geo News, PTI lawyers ahead of the hearing also urged the court staff to change the room as Court Room Number 3 — designated for the hearing — was “too small” for the hearing.

Earlier today, Islamabad police issued an emergency order banning all gatherings in the capital city after PTI called for supporters to come together.

"We are hopeful that bail will be granted by the High Court," Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, a lawyer for Khan told reporters.

Before Khan's departure for IHC, the Islamabad Police spokesperson shared that as per the Supreme Courts order yesterday, Khan had met 10 people last night.



These include President Arif Alvi, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid.

“Dr Faisal, Khan's personal physician, and a member of Khan’s legal team also met him at the police guest house,” the spokesperson added.

After the hearing today, Khan is set to address his supporters at party workers at the Srinagar Highway G-13.

Khan's arrest

Earlier, on May 9, Khan had appeared before the same court and bench in order to secure a pre-arrest bail in the land corruption case.

However, he was arrested by paramilitary troops on the directive of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the court's biometric department.

Following Khan's arrest, the IHC held another hearing to determine whether his arrest from the court premises was legal or not.

Subsequently, the court determined that it was.

However, yesterday the Supreme Court overturned the IHC's verdict, declaring Khan's arrest to be "illegal".

The apex court, however, directed Khan to ensure his presence before the IHC today.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...