Army brass vows to thwart 'foreign-sponsored proxies' destabilising Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: The army's top brass on Friday reaffirmed its resolve to decisively thwart the nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies and their so-called political supporters attempting to disrupt peace and stability in Balochistan.

The resolve came during the 268th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The forum categorically stated that such elements, acting on behalf of hostile forces and advancing narrow political interests at the cost of national stability, will be dealt with in full force and without impunity.

It added that the nexus between domestic and foreign disruptors has been fully exposed, and their efforts to create chaos will be countered with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan.

The military's brass also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to bringing the "full force of the state" against facilitators and abettors acting on the behest of hostile elements seeking to destabilise the country.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

Undertaking a meticulous assessment of regional and internal security dynamics, the forum reaffirmed its resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of the cost.

Emphasising the swift and effective implementation of Azm-e-Istehkam under the ambit of the National Action Plan (NAP), the forum underscored the imperative of a whole-of-the-nation approach. "The state apparatus and institutions will resolutely implement the law within the confines of the Constitution and no leniency and infirmity will be shown," it stated.

Meanwhile, COAS Munir lauded the initiation of district coordination committees across Pakistan and stressed the necessity of sustained, coordinated efforts in alignment with governmental directives to expedite the implementation of NAP, ensuring seamless inter-institutional collaboration.

He reiterated that the Pakistan Army will extend full support to the government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in enforcing stringent legal measures against illicit economic activities, which are intrinsically linked to the financing of terrorism. "There is no space for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan.”

In addition, the forum expressed serious concern over the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Indian Army’s unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). It reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri cause.

At the conclusion, COAS directed field commanders to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness and professional excellence, ensuring rigorous training to maintain peak combat preparedness.