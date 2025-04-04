Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO: ISPR

Security forces are seen taking position during an operation in this undated image. — ISPR/File

At least two terrorists were killed on Friday as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kech district of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the IBO was conducted in the general area of Buleda on the reported presence of terrorists.

Troops effectively engaged the militants’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, “two terrorists were sent to hell,” it added

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians, the military said.

It said sanitisation operation was launched to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the “security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”.

Last week, at least six terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Kalat district, the military's media wing had said.

Amid rising terror incidents across the country, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's top brass earlier today reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to bringing the "full force of the state" against facilitators and abettors acting on the behest of hostile elements seeking to destabilise the country.

The affirmation came during the 268th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

Undertaking a meticulous assessment of regional and internal security dynamics, the forum reaffirmed its resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the cost.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.