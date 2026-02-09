King Charles takes a major step to keep horrified Prince William out of the loop on Andrew: Insider

Not only is everything shrouded in mystery for the Prince of Wales, but with each passing revelation connecting Andrew more and more to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince William’s patience is growing thin.

It’s come to the point where he is said to be ‘frankly sick’ of being blindsided by the continual ‘drip-feed’ of allegations about Andrew, and has started to demand his father tell him everything he knows about his uncle,” especially that which is still not public knowledge, according to New Idea.

While its pertinent to mention that King Charles is not said to know anything related to his younger brother’s connection the financier, William is still frustrated and doesn’t feel like the King is keeping him ‘in the loop’ or going far enough to deal with Andrew once and for all in any permanent capacity.

Even the decision to strip the ex-Duke of his titles happened in large part due to William’s urging but still there is a lot that makes him believe he’s being kept in the dark.

Even things like Andrew’s horse riding is filling the heir with horror because it gives the impression that “he didn’t have a care in the world.”

“He thinks Charles should cut off Andrew completely and feels as if Charles is almost half-protecting Andrew for some reason. He wants to know why,” the source also explained. After all “William is determined to protect the monarchy he will inherit at all costs.”

But not with no headway made since that stripping down, its said he’s lost patience with Andrew “dragging the royal family through the mud” and now he’s “putting his foot down” with his father. And “if the King doesn’t consider William’s feelings more fully, he could soon have another major family battle on his hands.”