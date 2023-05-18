Behind the gun

In a horrifying recent incident, a policeman opened fire at a school bus carrying teachers and students in the Swat valley. An eight-year-old girl was killed and five others were injured, as a result. The officer was working at a private school for girls but the authorities are claiming this was not a militant attack.

In any case, the incident underscores the importance of properly evaluating, screening and training those seeking a job in security or law enforcement. These evaluations should be conducted at the start and then throughout the individual’s career so that potentially dangerous elements can be identified and removed. Unstable persons with the power to kill are a serious threat to society.

Irshad Ullah

Buner