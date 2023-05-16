Anti-polio drive launched to vaccinate 6.2m children in 17 districts

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Monday launched the Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) polio vaccination drive by administering vaccination drops to children in Karachi.
Over 42,000 health workers will vaccinate 6.2 million children in 17 districts of Sindh during the drive. “I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure the vaccination of eligible children during the campaign to protect them from the debilitating disease. Polio is incurable, and vaccines can protect our children,” said the minister.
She expressed gratitude to the Global Polio Eradication partners, especially the World Health Organisation, Unicef and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for their continuous support for polio eradication.
Dr. Shahzad Baig, coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, said polio health workers were playing a vital role in keeping our children safe from the debilitating effects of poliovirus. “I encourage all parents and caregivers to welcome the health workers when they knock at your door,” he added.
Expressing the programme’s commitment to eradicating polio from the country, Fayaz Abbasi, coordinator of the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, said it was essential to realise that the poliovirus still existed in our surroundings, and no child was safe until all the children had been truly vaccinated. In case their children missed the vaccination, parents and caregivers may approach the Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 to report.
