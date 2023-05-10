Cops’ promotions to start next week: IG

LAHORE:IG Punjab chaired the four-month performance meeting of all wings of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office Tuesday. He said that further promotions of officers and personnel would start from next week across Punjab. He said that social protection was being provided to homeless children, women, transgenders, mentally challenged persons through protection centres and the night patrolling system of Safe City Authority has yielded better results to suppress criminals.

IG while announcing the awards for those who have performed well in maintaining law and order and crime control, said that Rs one crore 30 lakh would be given as a reward from constable to DIG rank officers and personnel.

He said that a reward of Rs one lakh would be announced for those injured during the performance of duty. He said that officers and personnel who achieved the newly set targets would be given Rs50 lakh cash and CC1 commendation certificate.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab issued an important message to the force and the public regarding the use of Police Secret Fund. He said that there was no accountability of this secret fund provided by the government, however current police leadership has not kept this fund secret. He said that all the records of the funds used are presented in the Police Executive Board meeting every week.



