Alizeb Underpass opens to traffic as Kalma Chowk project completes

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Alizeb Underpass after which the underpass was opened to traffic.

Commissioner Lahore and CEO, CBD Punjab, Imran Amin also travelled from Barkat Market via Alizeb Underpass to Firdous Market.

They reviewed the traffic flow, signs, signals and cat eyes. Barkat Market to Liberty Chowk underpass was already opened to traffic and Alizeb Underpass (Alizeb Barrel) also opened on Sunday.

Commissioner said that formal inaugural ceremony would be done by Caretaker CM Punjab within few days. With the completion of the Alizeb Underpass, the Kalma Chowk Remodelling a mega public project has been completed before deadline, he added.

The road towards Alizeb underpass has been decorated with blue colour. Traffic speed has been controlled in the underpass with traffic friendly speed breakers.

All the officers of CBD Punjab were also present on this occasion.

Services of LGH staff lauded: Chief Organiser of Jawan-e-Fikr Organisation Pakistan Khalid Chughtai and General Secretary Arshad Butt visited Lahore General Hospital along with a delegation.

The members of the delegation visited various departments including Emergency and OPD. Khalid Chughtai expressed his pleasant surprise to see Principal PGMI and Gynecologist Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar treating patients at LGH's Gynecology Outpatient Department and said that Prof Al-Fareed Zafar himself has set an example for other senior teachers by performing duties in the outpatient department.

The members of the delegation said that the first priority of a physician is the treatment and recovery of the patient and Prof Al-Fareed Zafar proved this practically. He said that this practical change will help in development a patient-friendly environment and people's confidence in the working of government hospitals will increase.

He hoped that the sitting of senior medical teachers in the OPD would not only improve the discipline of the hospital rather encouraging young doctors and they will be more motivated to perform their duties.

The members of the delegation also asked the patients and their relatives about the treatment and the attitude of the health professionals in the emergency, on which the relatives expressed their satisfaction.