Man stabbed to death, two injured during clash between neighbours

A man was killed and two others, including his brother-in-law, injured during a brawl that took place between neighbours over a petty issue within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal police station on Sunday.

The incident took place at a residential building in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualties to a hospital.

Police said that initially, women who lived in different apartments in the same building had a quarrel, after which, the suspect, Ataur Rehman, went to the apartment of the deceased man, Qasim, on the upper floor and stabbed him to death. The suspect also stabbed and wounded Qasim’s brother-in-law Yasir and another neighbour Sharifullah.

SHO Raja Tanveer explained that female members of the families of Qasim and Rehman had some dispute. Women of Rehman’s household went to Qasim’s apartment where they had an argument.

During the argument, the suspect brought a knife from the house and stabbed Qasim and his brother-in-law. He also wounded Sharifullah, an elderly person who was trying to resolve the dispute.

The officer said the police had arrested the suspect for killing Qasim and injuring two others. The deceased was an employee of a private company. His body was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal proceedings.