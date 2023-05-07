Sikh man shot dead in Lahore.—Twitter

LAHORE: A Pakistani Sikh was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Nawab Town while his security guard was seriously injured.

The Sikh was identified as Malik Sardar Singh. He was walking along with his security guard in a private housing society on Saturday when unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants shot him in head twice while his employee was shot twice in the back.

Sardar Singh died instantly while the guard was seriously injured and shifted to hospital. The accused fled. Police sources say the victim worked for a sensitive agency. An investigation is ongoing.

Taking notice of the incident, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi sought a report from the Inspector General of Police and expressed sympathies for the bereaved family. He asked authorities concerned to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured security guard.