Mahinder Pal among 100 most influential Sikhs

LAHORE:Sikh leader and MPA Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh has been included in the list of 100 most influential Sikh personalities of the world.

According to details, the 11th edition of The Annual Sikh announced the 100 most powerful figures from different fields out of the 27 million Sikhs worldwide. Mahinder Pal has thanked the founder and CEO of the Sikh Group organisation Dr Navdeep Singh. The 2022 list included many high-profile international dignitaries, public figures, community heroes, sports stars, celebrities and members of the Sikh community from around the world. The complete list of influential Sikhs is available at TheSikh100.com.