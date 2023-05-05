A new charter

Before jumping to the analysis of an eloquently elaborated new security paradigm by the army chief in his address, let’s first compare the hard realities in the prevailing context.

It is an undeniable fact that the new chief did inherit some daunting and unprecedented challenges, ranging from national security to public perception, public trust bonds, keyboard terrorism, and hybrid warfare.

The two interlinked and high-impact threats – political polarization and a deep-seeded economic crisis – have already impacted all spheres of human life. This burgeoning polarization affected even the top judiciary. There are no two opinions that a strong army is the guarantor of a strong sovereign country but how can that strength be maintained when unfounded propaganda and agenda-steered campaigns are unleashed to break its morale?

The most unfortunate damage that such campaigns have incurred has been denting the public-army trust bond, which had never seen cracks before.

On the external front, the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and India's hegemonic designs in the region are another formidable challenge. The changing regional realities with the new deal between Iran and Saudi brokered by China have consequences that an agile nation must take stock of. The Ukraine war has deep geo- strategic and diplomatic repercussions that calls for a prudent cohesive and balanced response.

The new surge in terrorist activities in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan – of which law-enforcement agencies are the prime targets – has created unrest and insecurity in society.

Amidst a plethora of challenges and an existential polycrisis, the new military leadership finally came out with the contours of its new national security paradigm which was chalked out in COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir’s address on the occasion of the passing-out parade at Kakul on April 29, 2023.

The address was a statement of sorts on the future policy of the armed forces vis-a-vis the challenges at hand. Naturally, an address from the top army leadership would list national security first but the way it was articulated indicates serious commitment. A recent controversy that arose from an out-of-context statement of the former army chief was laid to rest when COAS Gen Asim Munir loudly and clearly said that the armed forces have every will, capability and capacity to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The power of his words reflected the morale of the army forces regarding the defence of the motherland. As he said: “I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland”.

The Pakistan Army derives its strength from its faith and that special attribute has been the reason for its ‘lion roar’ regardless of the enemy’s numerical or operational supremacy. The COAS recited a Quranic verse of Surah-e-Baqarah, that says: “How many times it happened that a smaller force vanquished a bigger force by the Will of Allah.” No national security or diplomatic landscape discourse can ignore the thorny issues of Kashmir and instability on our eastern and western borders. The chief well reiterated and articulated the cause of regional stability, peace and a better neighbourhood.

A pledge was made to continue providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris, with the army chief saying: “Pakistan firmly stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for basic human rights and their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination.” In the same tone, international consciousness was tactfully elicited as well, linking regional peace with a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The confidence, conviction and passion in the said speech well highlights the seriousness of the new leadership regarding the key national predicaments.

It was a pleasant surprise to see a glimpse of a social scientist in a military soldier when he asked the youth to ascertain facts from unfounded stories and see the difference between “perception and reality”.

There is no denying the fact that an army can remain strong as long as it upholds public trust. The COAS referred to this through logical, emotional and patriotic appeals. It seems evident that now the military has decided to do everything possible to bridge the trust deficit, with the COAS saying: “Our enemies are hell-bent upon driving a wedge between [the] people and the armed forces”.

The chief did candidly take stock of efforts by anti-state elements to tear apart our social cohesion – but then also warned that: “there is absolutely no space for spoilers of our hard-earned peace.” The message therein is a warning call to all internal and external enemies that a decision on taking them head-on has been reached.

The army chief’s address underpinned the centrality of the people of Pakistan in the affairs of the state: “To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people, and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland.”

It is encouraging that a tacit reference to human security was put in holistically that may be read as an affirmation of Pakistan’s national human security policy – developed a year ago. Amidst the prevailing crisis, the chief spelt out a balanced and respectful approach towards all state institutions, democracy and the constitution of Pakistan.

This address is enough to stamp out any rumours of the military favouring any particular camp, party or institution, something that was unjustly portrayed by a section of social media after the National Security Committee in-camera briefing. Amidst rumours of misadventures, the chief’s address offered renewed hope as he reaffirmed the institution’s resolve to uphold its constitutional mandate and defence of the country.

As it is said, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, so the future course of action would best judge the shape of this enlightened doctrine.

