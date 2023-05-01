Turkmenistan LPG starts reaching Pakistan via Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Amidst severe energy shortage in the country, a good news was shared by Pakistani official on Sunday about arrival of the first-ever shipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPGP) from Turkmenistan, which was transported through the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.

The shipment arrived at the Chaman border crossing on Friday. Customs officials told Geo News the first shipment comprising three containers with 160-ton LPG entered Pakistan through Baab-e-Dosti at Chaman. They said 10 more tankers carrying 600-ton LPG had reached Border Trade Terminal for clearance from Spin Boldak.

Kandahar Customs Chief Maulvi Muhammad Hamid Ahmad, meanwhile, confirmed that a 50-tanker cargo shipment had reached Spin Boldak, which would be sent to Pakistan after clearance. He said there would be no hurdle in transportation of gas to Pakistan from Central Asia through Afghanistan transit route.

LPG Plants Owners Association Balochistan President Syed Nasim Agha said that Turkmenistan Ambassador had held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif six months ago and discussed LPGP export to Pakistan from his country. Later, a Pak delegation visited Turkmenistan and signed a deal for LPGP import at the rate of 25 less price than the LPGP being imported from Iran. Officials said the fuel coming from Turkmenistan is much better in quality compared to Iranian gas.

The move has come as part of a new initiative to improve regional connectivity and trade between Central and South Asia, and it is expected to enhance Pakistan’s energy security by diversifying its sources of LPGP.