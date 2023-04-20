PTI forward bloc leader Anwar elected AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Chaudhry Anwar Al Haq was elected as Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday night at 1 am.
He was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him. He was elected by a forward bloc of PTI and opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).
Ch Anwar polled 48 votes as four members of the assembly were absent.
Ch Anwar Al Haq will be the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). He enjoys the support of the government and opposition parties.
Earlier, Ch Anwar served twice as Speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly. He is a senior parliamentarian and expert lawyer.
