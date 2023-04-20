Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq elected unopposed as AJK PM

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq. Twitter

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has been elected unopposed as the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir on Thursday.

The PM's election was announced after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas' disqualification by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.



Earlier on Monday, the AJK assembly adjourned its session held to elect a new prime minister without the poll being held.



The secretary of the Azad Kashmir assembly has confirmed that the government did not submit nomination papers for any candidate of the premiership.

The sudden and unexpected development took place during an emergency meeting of Azad Kashmir's legislative assembly held after midnight when Speaker Anwar-ul-Haq was elected to the position of Prime Minister.

During the emergency meeting, 15 minutes were given to submit the nomination papers from 12:40am to 12:55am. The vote took place after Haq was elected unopposed.

Anwar-ul-Haq bagged 12 votes each from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and forward bloc and seven votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has rebelled against his own party and created a forward bloc in the assembly. According to sources, Chaudhry’s forward bloc has the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified

Last week, in a major setback to PTI, AJK High Court disqualified Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for contempt of court.

The decision of the high court came after Ilyas was summoned to AJK's supreme court and high court for using a "threatening tone" in one of his speeches.

The court declared Ilyas ineligible from holding any public office and asked AJK's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria to hold polls for a new prime minister.