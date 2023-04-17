Karakoram Express to continue to stop at Rahim Yar Khan: Railways

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways spokesperson Sunday rejected the allegation of the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the stop of the Karakoram Express had been terminated and given to Toba Tek Singh against merit.

No official letter or notification was issued by the operating branch to stop the Karakoram Express at Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesman explained that 10 major mail and express trains already stop at the Rahim Yar Khan station to connect it to major cities across the country. The trains are Millat Express, Tezgam Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Farid Express, Khyber Mail, Rehman Baba Express, Hazara Express, Jafar Express, Pakistan Express and Pak Business Express.

The stops of the trains at Rahim Yar Khan shows that it is connected to all major stations namely Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Peshawar by various routes. Besides, a fast train, Karakoram Pak Business Express, also stops at Rahim Yar Khan. Another fast train, Shalimar Express (running from May 1), has also been allowed to stop at Rahim Yar Khan.

On the contrary, there was no train connecting Toba Tek Singh to Lahore. There are only three trains stopping at the station: Millat Express, Rehman Baba and Pakistan Express. None of these trains comes to Lahore.

Therefore, in view of public demand and lack of train connectivity between Toba Tek Singh and Lahore, the Karakoram Express has been allowed to halt at the Toba Tek Singh station on a temporary and trial basis for three months.