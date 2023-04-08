Indus Waters Treaty can’t be changed unilaterally, Senate told

General view of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Nosari, in Kashmir’s Neelum Valley. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was assured on Friday that the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, cannot be unilaterally changed, and Pakistan has responded to India’s letter seeking clarification about its contents relating to the treaty.

Responding to a Call Attention Notice on behalf of the Minister for Water Resources about India’s letter of January 25, 2023, asking for modifications to the IWT, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said in the House the Pakistan government was dealing with the matter on its merits. She explained that the Indus Waters Treaty was the only ratified treaty between Pakistan and India since 1960, and its provisions shall continue in force until terminated by a duly ratified treaty concluded between the two governments. She emphasised that it was imperative for India to ensure the implementation of the treaty in its true letter and spirit.

The minister noted that Pakistan has disputed India’s Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric plants and moved the Court of Arbitration for the settlement of systemic issues concerning the interpretation and application of the treaty. She emphasised that the Permanent Indus Commission is the appropriate forum to raise and discuss any concerns. The minister confirmed that a response has been sent to India on April 1, 2023, seeking clarification from the Indian side about the contents of their letter. She said that Pakistan is committed to the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, and expects India to comply with it.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem moved the Call Attention Notice in the House and requested the government to make a policy statement on the issue. He expressed his concern about India’s bid to deprive Pakistan of its lifeline, i.e. the Indus Basin. In other business, the Senate adopted four bills, including the National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023; the Publication of Holy Quran (Eliminating of Printing and Recording Errors) Amendment Bill, 2022; the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Amendment Bill, 2022; and The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Bill, 2023.