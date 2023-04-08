Tragedy in Sindh

I would like to draw attention to the recent murder of Professor Ajmal Sawanad, a deputy director at IBA Sukkur. According to reports, Professor Sawand was travelling from Sukkur to his ancestral village of Shalu Khan, Sindh when he was shot dead as part of an ongoing tribal dispute. It is quite alarming that despite the repeated incidents of violence, the government and law enforcement agencies have failed to address crime in Sindh. This has left the people of the province vulnerable and exposed to the risk of violence and persecution. The murder of Professor Sawand is a tragic reminder of the urgent need for immediate and decisive action to address crime and tribal conflicts and promote peace and understanding among all groups. It is unacceptable that violence and bloodshed continue to be a part of daily life in Sindh.
Ghulam Qadir Sario
Karachi
The people are increasingly concerned about the skyrocketing costs of education in our country. This phenomenon is...
In recent times, data consumption has been growing at a rapid pace. As commerce, communication, education and a host...
The current government has disappointed its supporters during its one year in power with its poor governance,...
India, under the rule of PM Modi, has seen a broad array of changes and interventions in society to better align the...
Henley & Partners, a London-based consultancy that provides advisory services on citizenship and residency to...
The most recent raid conducted by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, right in the middle of Ramzan, is totally...