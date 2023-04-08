Tragedy in Sindh

I would like to draw attention to the recent murder of Professor Ajmal Sawanad, a deputy director at IBA Sukkur. According to reports, Professor Sawand was travelling from Sukkur to his ancestral village of Shalu Khan, Sindh when he was shot dead as part of an ongoing tribal dispute. It is quite alarming that despite the repeated incidents of violence, the government and law enforcement agencies have failed to address crime in Sindh. This has left the people of the province vulnerable and exposed to the risk of violence and persecution. The murder of Professor Sawand is a tragic reminder of the urgent need for immediate and decisive action to address crime and tribal conflicts and promote peace and understanding among all groups. It is unacceptable that violence and bloodshed continue to be a part of daily life in Sindh.

Ghulam Qadir Sario

Karachi