Chinese envoy praises essay contests

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren has said that in order to keep China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) narrative right and well, holding of essay competitions and similar such programmes plays a decisive role in nurturing positive mind-making. He vowed to continue such activity in future with conviviality.
He expressed these views at a ceremony on Wednesday on the conclusion of 30-day nation-wide essay competition held in connection with completion of CPEC 10 years and its grassroots impacts in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).
Jury announced top five winners and their cash prizes in a ceremony held at IIRMR office Lahore. Among winners Tehniyat Mobeen ul Haq secured first position, Rabia Zahoor bagged second position, Faiza Naz obtained third position, Haris Masood clinched fourth position and Kamran took fifth position in Essay Competition.
Around 50 percent male students and 48 percent female students from around 50 educational institutions including colleges and universities took part in the essay competition. The participating students hailed from cities like Lahore, Karachi, Gilgit, Skardu, Chilas, Hyderabad, Layyah, Multan, Sargodah, Karak. Astore, Dadu, Quetta, Swabi, Bannu, Sharaqpur, Loralai, Bhakkar, Jaffarabad, Burewala, Gwadar, Kasur, Larkana, Jhang, Mastung, Hafizabad, Sukkar, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Panjgoor, Nankana Sahib, Karimabad and Rawalpindi.
