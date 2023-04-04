Tall order

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning for all. Is this possible in Pakistan, given our current circumstances? Pakistani educational institutes are as far from equitable, inclusive and quality education as one can get.

In order to achieve SDG 4, we need to fix our public school system. Although this is easier said than done, considering how abysmal public education in our country is today, it is not impossible. With consistent political focus and support, even Pakistan can achieve SDG 4.

Madiha Altaf

Sukkur