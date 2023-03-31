 
March 31, 2023
Lahore

Newborn body found

By Our Correspondent
March 31, 2023

LAHORE: The body of a newborn girl with her throat slit was recovered from the limits of Factory Area police on Thursday. The body was found lying on the road near Ferozepur Road, Ghazi Chowk in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police. The girl was wrapped in a piece of cloth. The police shifted the body to the mortuary and started searching for the accused with the help of CCTV cameras.