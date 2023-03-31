In today’s digital age, we are witnessing a powerful fusion of art and technology that is revolutionizing the way we experience the world around us. From interactive installations that blur the line between reality and the virtual world to AI-generated art that challenges our perception of creativity, these blended experiences push the boundaries of what we thought was possible.

By leveraging the power of technology to create new forms of art, we can connect with audiences on a deeper level, touching their hearts and minds in ways that were once unimaginable. This symbiotic relationship between art and technology transforms how we think about the creative process and paves the way for a new era of innovation and expression.

Misbah Imtiaz

Islamabad