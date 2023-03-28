Rizwan backs youngsters

LAHORE: Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan backed young cricketers after they lost the T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by seven wickets in second T20I to seal their first series win against the neighbouring country. Taking to twitter, Rizwan asked young players to stay strong. “I strongly believe in these young superstars of Pakistan cricket. Stay strong. Let these losses fuel your inner fire. Keep working hard. Keep believing. You are champions. You will come back with a bang,” he wrote.

The PCB rested captain Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf for the series against Afghanistan. A young squad led by Shadab took the challenge against Afghanistan who played with their full strength. Pakistan's inexperienced batting line collapsed in first two T20Is which cost them the series.