Two DSPs transferred after ‘failure’ to arrest ex-minister

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dera Ismail Khan Range, has transferred two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) for their failure to arrest former minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

It was learnt that the action was taken against the officials for their poor performance to apprehend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and ex-federal minister.

Sources said the action against the two DSPs was taken on the clear directives of Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has postponed the annual elections for the District Bar Association Dera Ismail Khan for an indefinite period owing to objections raised by certain lawyers and the prevailing situation.