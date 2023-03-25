This letter refers to the editorial ‘Water worries’ (March 24, 2023). It seems that, due to climate change and our mismanagement, the country has both too much and too little water simultaneously. Last year, the country experienced its worst ever floods amidst prolonged drought and pervasive water scarcity.

Climate change has only exacerbated our inadequacies in terms of water management and infrastructure. Countering the former must now become a top priority. We must invest in renewable energy, minimize fossil fuel use and prevent further deforestation.

Z A Gulzar

Islamabad