Alleged video surfaces: Elahi’s ex-aide alleges some judicial figures favour PTI

LAHORE: A video of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to ex-chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has come to the surface in which he has accused some judicial figures of supporting the PTI.

The video started doing rounds on social media on Tuesday in which Bhatti has been seen telling the questioner that some important judicial figures had supported the PTI and Pervaiz Elahi. He has also been heard saying that two sons of a judicial figure were involved in massive corruption.

Bhatti said there had been instructions that no matter related to the two sons should face any delay “because they gave us favours”. Bhatti said the two minted money in the name of question, Bhatti said the two had also been also looking after the provincial judiciary but later Ali Afzal Sahi (former provincial minister and son of former speaker Punjab Assembly Afzal Sahi) took over this responsibility.

Responding to the video, Elahi said Bhatti had been forced to issue this statement as he was in custody. He denied all the allegations. He said all this had been done to exert pressure on the judiciary as the Sharifs wanted verdicts of their choice.