Alleged audio leak: Ex-CJP Nisar verbally abuses Maryam

The former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.— Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: Another purported audio leak featuring former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar emerged on Monday wherein the former top judge could be heard using “harsh language” against PMLN chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.

In the purported audio, Nisar and another person said to be PTI lawyer Tariq Khawaja Rahim apparently discussed the PMLN leader’s explosive speeches targeting the former chief justice.

In the clip, Tariq is alleged to have offered Nisar to “give the woman that speaks so much a befitting response” or “hit her somehow”.

To this, Nisar is alleged to have said that he had the “courage to bear it out, but when the need arises, I will ask you to do something explosive on the side”. PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the “abusive language” used against her niece Maryam in the alleged audio leak.

“Society, especially women, should strongly condemn this speech and abusive thinking about women,” he said, adding that “only collective condemnation can stop this negative thinking in the society”.

While the authenticity of the audio clip could not be confirmed, earlier this month, Nisar had claimed that his WhatsApp account was hacked and said he suspected that his data was being misused to twist facts for political purposes.