Slain tehsil chairman, 10 others laid to rest

ABBOTTABAD: Slain chairman of Havelian Tehsil Atif Khan Jadoon and 10 others including a police gunner Mudassar and four private bodyguards were laid to rest at native graveyards of respective villages here on Tuesday.

Namaz-e-Janaza of Atif Khan and his nephew Azhar was offered at Basti Sher Khan which was largely attended by the people from different walks of life. Among them were Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf office-bearers, former provincial ministers Yousaf Ayub Khan, Akbar Ayub Khan, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Ali Khan Jadoon and others.

Those who were killed were travelling in a vehicle bearing Registration No AD -1777. Ten among them were Atif Khan, Azhar Mehmood, Anwar Khan, Zar Khan, Majid Khan, Waseem Khan, Akhtar Muhammad, Wajahat, Saifud Din Saif and cop Mudassar. They were hit in a targeted attack and lost lives in the act.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Havelian Police Station by the nephew of Atif Khan. He nominated his rivals Tahir Javed, son of Javed Khan, Sher Yar, s/o, Pervez, Abdullah Shiraz, s/o, Shiraz Sajjad and Zar Khan, s/o, Zar Khan.

It was alleged in the FIR that the slain tehsil chairman had an old enmity with the rival group whose members included Zar Khan, s/o, Buland Khan, Aslam Zar Khan, s/o, Zar Khan, Ejaz Zar Khan, s/o, Zar Khan, Shiraz Khan, s/o, Buland Khan, Tahir Javed, s/o, Javed Khan, Sarbuland, s/o, Javed Khan, Taimur, s/o, Javed Rashid, s/o, Sarwar and Rauf, s/o, Sarwar.

The police after registering FIR under Sections 302,148—149-109-7A//427 launched actions to nab the accused. A heavy contingent of police was deployed in the areas inhabited by the rival groups to avoid escalation of tension.

It may be noted that the bloody clashes between two rival groups started decades back. Jirgas were convened in the past to reconcile the two rival groups. At least 25 to 30 persons from both sides lost their lives due to the long-running feud.