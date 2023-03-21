PM Youth Development Initiatives to be unveiled today

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate the country’s youth which is 64 percent of the whole population, the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's vision would launch the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiatives on Tuesday.

Under the PM’s Youth Development Initiatives, 15 programmes would be launched today (Tuesday) including, the Ba-Ikhtiyar Nujawan Internship Programme, PM’s Youth Laptop Programme; 5000 scholarships for the students of Balochistan and ex- FATA; 75 National Top Talent Scholarship Programme; establishment of Seerat Chairs; establishment of sub-campuses of Public Sector Universities in the least developed districts; Youth Skills Training Programme; Young Development Fellowship Programme; Seven Centers of Excellence; Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award; Special Development Scheme for the Uplift of the 20 poorest districts of Pakistan; Young Peace and Development Corps and 250 Mini Sports Complex across Pakistan.

The Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal is actively pursuing these initiatives since his assumption of charge in April 2022. From (2013-2017), the planning minister under the 2025 vision started several initiatives. However, some of them were stopped by the previous government but they have now been restarted.

“The top priority of the government is to provide such facilities to the country’s youth so that they can excel in their respective fields, " said the planning minister, reiterating the government is committed to providing such incentives to the youth which has been unfortunately polarized in recent years. Prime Minister's Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Programme is the largest internship programme awarding 60,000 paid internships to young graduates across Pakistan.